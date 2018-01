Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Re: Teachers must expose students to more than one perspective

UBC sociology professor David Tindall responded to a recent article that criticised some teachers for “blurring the line between teaching and brainwashing.”

“For many topics, such as public health, it would be strange to talk about the cause of problems without talking about solutions,” he wrote in a letter to the Vancouver Sun.