Morning sickness drug Diclectin doesn’t work

UBC professor Steve Morgan, who studies pharmaceutical policy, was interviewed for a CBC story on the morning sickness drug Diclectin, which another researcher reportedly found to be ineffective.

“Prescription drugs … are compounds that have the potential for both positive and negative impacts. If there is no proven benefit of a treatment, then there is no justification for exposing patients to risk of harm,” Morgan said.