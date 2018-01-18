Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Why price-fixing is hard to catch

CBC News interviewed Jim Brander, a professor at UBC’s Sauder School of Business, for a story on price-fixing in the Canadian bread industry.

Brander said the discussion to begin price-fixing usually doesn’t leave a paper trail.

“Sometimes it arises when one person says: ‘We’re killing ourselves with these low prices, shouldn’t we do something about it?’ That’s normally how it works — some kind of face-to-face discussion or telephone discussion, which gradually lends itself to some kind of agreement,” he said.