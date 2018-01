Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The digital attack on democracy

UBC postdoctoral research fellow Chris Tenove authored an article for Policy Options about defending ourselves from electoral interference by foreign digital operations.

Tenove discussed a report prepared by UBC political scientists that highlighted the different digital tools foreign operators use to promote particular candidates or policies or increase social tensions.