Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

‘Stroke coach’ pilot program

Janice Eng, a UBC professor and director of the rehabilitation research program with Vancouver Coastal Health, spoke to CBC about a new VCH pilot program for stroke prevention.

The program pairs patients with “stroke coaches” to guide them through recovery plans and help prevent secondary strokes.

Eng said initial results were promising when compared to a control group that received the current provincial standard of care.