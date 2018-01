Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Not much wiggle room for new sanctions against North Korea

A CBC News story on the possibility of new sanctions against North Korea quoted UBC professor Don Baker.

Baker said that more international partners need to participate for new pressures to work.

“It would help if China and Russia were involved in this meeting, because we can’t enforce the sanctions without China particularly and Russia also,” said Baker.