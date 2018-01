Mobility pricing approaches

Patrick Condon, a professor in the school of architecture and landscape architecture at UBC, was interviewed on CBC’s Early Edition about the proposed policy approaches for mobility pricing in Metro Vancouver.

Condon was skeptical that new tolls for tunnels or bridges, or per-kilometre fees, would work. He said the best way to control congestion is through tolls, but these have been removed. As for a new tax on driving, he said we already have mileage-based taxes–the gas tax and the carbon tax.