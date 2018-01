Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

B.C. researchers explore possible cure for Type 1 diabetes

Global reported on the first human trials for a potential new diabetes treatment being conducted in Vancouver.

UBC and VGH researchers are testing the treatment, which is designed to turn embryonic stem cells into insulin-producing pancreatic cells.

Similar stories appeared on Roundhouse Radio and The Province.