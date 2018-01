Will North Korea summit talks have an impact?

CBC’s The National (at 12:00 mark) reported on a meeting of foreign ministers and senior officials from 20 nations that took place Tuesday in Vancouver. The story highlighted a panel at UBC that included Eric Walsh, Canada’s ambassador to South Korea. CTV Vancouver and Global BC (slide to 9:00 mark) also covered the panel, interviewing Paul Evans, professor in the School of Public Policy and Global Affairs at UBC.

A similar story appeared on CBC Vancouver (10:20 mark).