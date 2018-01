Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

U.S. corporate tax cuts blunt Canada’s competitive edge amid trade worries

A Globe and Mail story on the impact of the big drop in the U.S. corporate tax on Canada quoted UBC economics professor Kevin Milligan.

The cuts bring U.S. corporate tax rates in line with Canadian rates, but Milligan cautioned against making similar tax cuts in Canada to keep Canada competitive.

“If the United States was clearly below us, I’d be quite worried that there would be a growing incentive to shift profits out of Canada,” said Milligan. “But that’s where we are. We’re about tied.”