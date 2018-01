Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kenney can rail but won’t beat federal carbon tax, law expert says

CBC reported on plans by Alberta’s Opposition United Conservative Party to challenge a federal carbon tax if it is imposed.

David Duff, a law professor at UBC, said he doubts that it’s possible to successfully argue that a federal tax interferes with provincial jurisdiction.

