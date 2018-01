Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

APEC summit outlook clouded by new host’s problems

The Nikkei Asian Review interviewed Yves Tiberghien, a UBC political science professor who specializes in global economic governance, for a story on the 2018 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, which will be held in November in Papua New Guinea.

The summit is expected to test the mettle of its host country, the poorest member of the bloc.