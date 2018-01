Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Vancouver meeting focuses on sanctions as Koreas explore detente

Reuters (also in Business Insider UK and CNBC) reported on a meeting of foreign ministers and senior officials from 20 nations scheduled for Tuesday in Vancouver.

The story highlighted a panel at UBC that included Eric Walsh, Canada’s ambassador to South Korea, and Scott Snyder, director of the U.S.-Korea policy program at Washington’s Council on Foreign Relations.

Canadian Press also covered the panel (stories on CBC, National Post and other outlets).