UBC experts on interest rate hike

Jan 16, 2018    |   For more information, contact Thandi Fletcher

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate on Wednesday.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Giovanni Gallipoli
Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-4724
Cell: 604-782-1717
Email: giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca

  • Monetary policy, housing, debt
  • Consumer spending, income and wealth

*Available for phone interviews only on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and after 4 p.m.

Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

  • Impact on housing and mortgages

*Available for interviews on Tuesday only

 

 

