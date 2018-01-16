UBC experts on interest rate hike

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate on Wednesday.
UBC experts are available to comment:
Giovanni Gallipoli
Vancouver School of Economics
Tel: 604-822-4724
Cell: 604-782-1717
Email: giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca
- Monetary policy, housing, debt
- Consumer spending, income and wealth
*Available for phone interviews only on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and after 4 p.m.
Tsur Somerville
UBC Sauder School of Business
Cell: 604-329-4585
Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca
- Impact on housing and mortgages
*Available for interviews on Tuesday only