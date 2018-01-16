Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UBC experts on interest rate hike Business, Law & Society

The Bank of Canada is expected to raise its key interest rate on Wednesday.

UBC experts are available to comment:

Giovanni Gallipoli

Vancouver School of Economics

Tel: 604-822-4724

Cell: 604-782-1717

Email: giovanni.gallipoli@ubc.ca

Monetary policy, housing, debt

Consumer spending, income and wealth

*Available for phone interviews only on Wednesday from 1-3 p.m. and after 4 p.m.

Tsur Somerville

UBC Sauder School of Business

Cell: 604-329-4585

Email: tsur.somerville@sauder.ubc.ca

Impact on housing and mortgages

*Available for interviews on Tuesday only