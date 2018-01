Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The five big claims against boosting minimum wage, debunked

A new National Observer article discussed the common claims against a minimum wage and mentioned work by UBC economics professor David Green.

Green analyzed one claim–that a substantial wage hike could lead to a 16 per cent decline in employment for young workers–and found that it didn’t happen.