Partner’s scent eases women’s response to stress

Reuters reported on UBC research showing that smelling a partner’s scent might help reduce anxiety during a stressful time.

“Many people wear their partner’s shirt or sleep on their partner’s side of the bed when their partner is away but may not realize why they engage in these behaviours,” said lead study author Marlise Hofer, a UBC psychology graduate student. “A partner’s scent alone, even without their physical presence, can be a powerful tool to help reduce stress.”