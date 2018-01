Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

From choice or necessity, more people are working post-65

UBC economics professor Craig Riddell was interviewed for a Vancouver Sun story on the trend toward working past retirement age.

“One of the principal causes is increased longevity, and people are staying healthy longer,” said Riddell. “Another important factor is the decline in pension coverage, especially in the private sector of the economy, and a gradual switch from defined benefit plans to defined contribution plans.”

