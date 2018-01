Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Experts warn against ‘raw water’ trend

UBC food-safety professor Siyun Wang commented on the trend for drinking untreated spring water or “raw water.”

She told Metro that outbreaks of other water-borne illnesses occur when people drink untreated water.

“A lot of toxins come from nature,” said Wang.