Blaming foreigners for housing crisis

CBC quoted UBC sociology professor Nathan Lauster in a story about foreign investment in real estate.

Lauster said “It’s a really problematic narrative to blame foreigners for all of our problems.”

He noted that about $45 billion worth of property in Metro Vancouver is owned by people with foreign residency compared to $227 billion by Canadian residents.