4 in 10 people are $200 away from not being able to pay the bills

Global reported on the MNP Consumer Debt Index, a survey that looks at how well Canadians can afford to pay their bills.

UBC economics professor Giovanni Gallipoli was interviewed for the story and noted that in B.C., debt is likely mortgage-driven.

“The truth is that the cost of living is so high that many people struggle. When they struggle, sometimes they go into debt,” he said.