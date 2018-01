Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Age of Walter Gage

The late Walter Gage, a UBC alumnus and former professor and UBC president was the focus of a Vancouver Sun article.

A book about Gage’s life, The Age of Walter Gage: How One Canadian Shaped The Lives of Thousands will be launched in February and is available for pre-order.