My father’s loss of all musical appreciation to Alzheimer’s

A Globe and Mail story on caring for people with dementia quoted Roger Wong, executive associate dean at UBC’s faculty of medicine and a clinical professor of geriatric medicine.

Wong said setting up a memory box can help some patients, and that simply sharing an experience is important in caring for patients.