Perfectionism is on the rise—and that’s not good news

UBC psychologist Paul Hewitt was interviewed for a CBC story on a new U.K. study on perfectionism that involved 41,641 post-secondary students from Canada, the U.S. and the U.K.

Hewitt said the study suggests that we should pay more attention to perfectionism and its consequences.