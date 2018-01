Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

More than 10 writers remove their names from controversial letter in Galloway case

The Globe and Mail reported that more than 10 writers have removed their names from a letter that called for due process for author Steven Galloway, the former chair of creative writing at UBC.

Margaret Atwood, one of the signatories, also wrote a Globe op-ed discussing the case and the #MeToo movement.