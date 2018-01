Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Mindfulness helps couple recover intimacy after prostate cancer

A pilot study on mindfulness at UBC was the focus of a new Vancouver Sun story.

The study aims to compare strategies for dealing with the loss of sexual function that often follows treatment for prostate cancer. It’s led by Lori Brotto, director of the UBC sexual health laboratory, and UBC researchers in male and female reproductive health.