Measuring residents’ well-being in Santa Monica

Huffington Post highlighted Santa Monica’s search for a way to more accurately measure its citizens’ well-being.

The article mentioned John Helliwell, a UBC economist and editor of the United Nations World Happiness Report. He said asking people about the quality of their lives “provides a powerful bottom-up measure of the quality and success of a community or country.”