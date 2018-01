Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

LGBTQ teen girls not receiving proper sex education

Teen Vogue reported on UBC research involving 160 lesbian and bisexual girls across the U.S., which indicated that the girls aren’t receiving sufficient information on sexual health and safe sex.

The study found that many of the participants didn’t think they could get an STI from engaging in sexual activity with another girl.

