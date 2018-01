Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Financial expert Suze Orman

A CNBC story on noted financial advisor Suze Orman discussed whether more money will make people happier.

The story quoted UBC psychology professor Elizabeth Dunn, who researches money and happiness.

“What matters for your well-being is what you’re doing with the minutes and days of your life, not necessarily how much money you have,” said Dunn.