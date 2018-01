Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

External probe found UBC professor violated policies on conflict, respectful environment

A UBC professor has been temporarily barred from supervising students, researchers and volunteers by the province’s College of Psychologists, reports the Globe and Mail.

Similar stories appeared on CBC, Global, the Vancouver Sun and Castanet.