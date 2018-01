Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cryptocurrency exchange swamped by cybercash craze

Cristie Ford of UBC’s centre for business law was interviewed for a CBC story about a Vancouver cryptocurrency exchange that’s seeing an avalanche of clients.

Experts say the cryptocurrency sector is a gamble.

“If you’re going to invest in new or high-risk things, don’t put in money that you’re not prepared to lose,” said Ford.