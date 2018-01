Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Corruption is a cancer that Mongolia can’t cut out

Julian Dierkes, a professor at UBC’s school of public policy and global affairs wrote about growing corruption in Mongolia in an op-ed for East Asia Forum.

“For observers and Mongolian voters, there seem to be few individuals who corruption allegations do not taint. The enforcement of anti-corruption policies is itself marred by corrupt practices and threats of mutual exposure,” he wrote.