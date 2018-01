Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Can more housing supply resolve the affordability crisis in Vancouver?

Three UBC professors say government should address both demand and supply to effectively improve affordability in Vancouver.

In a Globe and Mail op-ed, Thomas Davidoff and Tsur Somerville, with UBC’s Sauder School of Business, and Joshua D. Gottlieb, with UBC’s Vancouver School of Economics, applauded the move to increase density in single-family areas but said the true impact “will depend on whether the new strategy relaxes regulations in a meaningful way.”