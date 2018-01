Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

75% of India’s air pollution-related deaths are rural

CNN reported on a new study out of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay which estimated that 75 per cent of air pollution-related deaths in India comes in its rural areas.

One of the scientists who led the study was UBC professor Michael Brauer.

“I think there’s an understanding of what the solutions need to be. It’s not rocket science, and more importantly, we know how to do this,” said Brauer.

UBC professor Milind Kandlikar, who studies air pollution, was also quoted in the story.