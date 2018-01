Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

How to stop overdoses? Prevent them to begin with

Lindsey Richardson, a research scientist with the B.C. Centre on Substance Use and an assistant sociology professor at UBC, and Jenna Van Draanen, a UBC postdoctoral fellow, wrote an op-ed for The Conversation on preventing overdoses.

Richardson and Van Draanen noted that current prevention efforts are “extremely important” but added that “reducing the socio-economic marginalization associated with overdose risk for people who use illicit drugs will be essential.”