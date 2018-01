Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Dead zones in the ocean

Roundhouse Radio interviewed UBC researcher Rashid Sumaila, director of the fisheries economics research unit at the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries.

Sumaila said dead zones, or areas of the ocean without oxygen in the ocean, have increased 10 times.