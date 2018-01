Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

China heaping scorn on North Korea meeting in Vancouver

The Canadian Press interviewed Paul Evans, a UBC professor and expert on Asia, about an upcoming meeting about North Korea in Vancouver.

He said it’s not clear what the Canadian government hopes to achieve with the meeting.

The CP story appeared on CBC and in the National Post.