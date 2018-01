Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Judging Mayor Gregor Robertson’s legacy

CBC interviewed Max Cameron, a UBC political scientist, about the legacy of Mayor Gregor Robertson who will not seek re-election.

Cameron believes Robertson’s legacy will be a positive.

Cameron also spoke to the Vancouver Sun about the future of Vision Vancouver.