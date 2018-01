Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Things to do in Metro Vancouver this week

The Province reported on various events at UBC campus this week.

The Opera Tea Series featuring the UBC Opera Ensemble and an exhibit at the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery were highlighted.