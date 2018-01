Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Students: Here’s how to start the year off right

Huffington Post reported on a study from UBC’s Okanagan campus that found post-secondary students exercise less once they start school.

UBC researchers worked with first-year students for a three-month study to monitor physical activity, quality of life, and psychological well-being.