Stressed out? Take a whiff of your partner’s shirt: UBC study

CTV Vancouver Island reported on UBC research that suggests you can lower stress by smelling your partner’s shirt.

“The main finding, which we were very excited about, was that women did perceive that they were less stressed…when they were exposed to their partner’s shirt,” said Marisa Hofer, a UBC psychology graduate student and lead study author.