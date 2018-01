Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Sex education for lesbian and bisexual girls

Bustle highlighted new UBC research that shows most sex education does not provide lesbian and bisexual girls with the information they need to practice safe sex, or protect themselves from sexually transmitted infections.

The study was conducted in collaboration with researchers at the Center for Innovative Public Health Research and the City University of New York.

A similar story appeared in The Province.