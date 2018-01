Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Royal B.C. Museum nominates Indigenous music collection for UNESCO program

An Indigenous music collection at the Royal B.C. Museum was recently nominated for a United Nations world memory program designation, the Canadian Press reported.

The collection was put together by the late Ida Halpern, a former ethnomusicology instructor at UBC.

The CP story appeared in the Globe and Mail, National Post and Metro News.