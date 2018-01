Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Cryptocurrency boom leaves Vancouver exchange scrambling

The Vancouver Sun interviewed Cristie Ford, a professor at the Peter A. Allard School of Law at UBC, about cryptocurrency as a commodity in Vancouver.

Ford said, to her recollection, no authority had deemed Bitcoin, for example, to be a security.