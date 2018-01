Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

China, Japan criticizing upcoming conference on North Korea

News 1130 interviewed Paul Evans, a UBC expert on global affairs, about an upcoming conference on North Korea happening in Vancouver.

“China is very reluctant to attend meetings about North Korea that don’t include North Korea. Their concerns about this gathering of the foreign ministers is not unexpected,” Evans said.