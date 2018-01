Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Canadian university admission deadlines

Maclean’s interviewed Andrew Arida, director of undergraduate admissions at UBC, for a story about university admissions in Canada.

Arida discussed the benefits of doing well in school as well as learning outside the classroom.