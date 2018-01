Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who’s got more credibility? Profs, think tanks or the CBC

Work by Carey Doberstein, a UBC political scientist, was featured in a story about credibility in the National Post.

Doberstein recently published a study in on the credibility gap between academic research and research published by think-tanks and advocacy organizations.