Vancouver homeowners’ uptake on property tax deferral slows

Metro News interviewed Tom Davidoff, a UBC business professor, for an article about property tax deferral in Vancouver.

“Anyone who is paying their taxes who is over 55 is making a big mistake,” Davidoff said.