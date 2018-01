Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Smelling your lover’s shirt may make you less stressed

Time Magazine reported on a UBC study that found smelling your partner’s shirt may lower stress.

“I know I’ve personally seen men smelling the hair of their partner when they’re standing behind them,” said lead study author Marlise Hofer.

Similar stories appeared on UPI, Metro U.S., and Men’s Health.