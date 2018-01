Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

She first picked up her cello at 40

Metro News reported on Elizabeth Brown Fell, who started playing the cello in mid-life, for a story on adult learning.

The story quoted Shauna Butterwick, a UBC professor emerita of adult education, who said: “Neuroscience has shown that our brains are plastic for our entire lives.”