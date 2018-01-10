Lesbian and bisexual girls lack adequate information on safe-sex practices: UBC study

The Vancouver Sun reported on a UBC study that found lesbian and bisexual teenage girls are not getting sufficient information about safe sex.

“The real surprise for us was just how little knowledge young people had on this — they said over and over they’re just not getting the information when it comes to either the risks of sexually transmitted infections or even the benefits of using barriers in that kind of activity,” said Elizabeth Saewyc, director of the UBC school of nursing and the paper’s senior author.